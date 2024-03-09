It was a fashionable reunion as Priyanka Chopra attended the dinner party of ace designer Sabyasachi’s pop-up store in Beverly Hills, California.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pic/ Priyanka Chopra Malaysia's X

Priyanka Chopra stuns in a sheer black saree at Sabyasachi's pop-up store in Beverly Hills

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently attended the dinner party of ace designer Sabyasachi’s pop-up store in Beverly Hills, California. For the occasion, the former Miss World wore a sheer black saree from the luxury label with a strapless blouse. She completed her look with a choker necklace and ultra-glamorous nude makeup. Check out the pictures below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saks Fifth Avenue (@saks)

The event was hosted at Saks, Fifth Avenue, where the store was opened. For those unversed, Priyanka chose a red Sabyasachi lehenga for her wedding with Nick Jonas.

The duo got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2, 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has joined the Oscar-nominated documentary 'To Kill a Tiger' as an executive producer alongside Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling, and others. 'To Kill a Tiger', directed by Nisha Pahuja, has won two dozen prizes throughout the world. Pahuja spent eight years working on the film, which centers on Ranjit, a poor farmer whose 13-year-old daughter Kiran became the victim of a brutal sexual assault. Pressured by his village to drop charges against the three young men accused of the attack, Ranjit and his wife Jiganti refused. The film takes place in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand (where Priyanka Chopra Jonas was born).

Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in 'Heads of State', alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Priyanka is all set to star in 'The Bluff', which will be directed by Frank E Flowers. Hollywood actor Karl Urban is in talks to join 'The Bluff' team. set in the 19th-century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate (Priyanka) who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her. The movie, produced by AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, is directed and co-written by Frank E. Flowers. This will be Priyanka's second project with The Russo Brothers after she starred in their Amazon Original series 'Citadel'.

(With inputs from ANI)