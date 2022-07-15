Mithali Raj opens up on her biopic, Shabaash Mithu

Talking about the changing scenario of women’s cricket and how it is gaining more prominence, she said, “Post the 2017 ODI World Cup, a lot has changed. We started slowly coming out of the shadows”

Mithali Raj

When Mithali Raj came to know about a biopic being made on her, she couldn’t believe it for a second. She said, “Initially, I thought they were just kidding, but when the makers told me in detail, I realised this is reality.” Raj added that she took it as a brilliant opportunity. “It’s a great opportunity to get the journey of women’s cricket in our country. It is also important in a way for people to know and understand when and what the hardships women athletes have to go through in our country with the support system and in the way society perceives the woman athlete.”



Talking about the changing scenario of women’s cricket and how it is gaining more prominence, she said, “Post the 2017 ODI World Cup, a lot has changed. We started slowly coming out of the shadows.”

