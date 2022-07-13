Breaking News
Mithali Raj's got a green glow!

Updated on: 13 July,2022 07:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Raj played 12 Tests, 232 ODIs and 89 T20Is across a career spanning two decades, scoring over 10,000 international runs across all formats

Mithali Raj


Former India women’s cricketer Mithali Raj Instagrammed this picture to her 1.6 million followers and captioned it: “Radiating glow, radiating happiness.” 

Raj played 12 Tests, 232 ODIs and 89 T20Is across a career spanning two decades, scoring over 10,000 international runs across all formats. The former India captain, who announced her retirement recently, is busy promoting her upcoming biopic, Shabbash Mithu.





