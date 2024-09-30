Breaking News
‘He truly deserves this’: Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mimoh reacts to Dadasaheb Phalke Award recognition

Updated on: 30 September,2024 04:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Oshin Fernandes | oshin.fernandes@mid-day.com

Mithun Chakraborty will be felicitated with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award during the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on October 8, 2024. His son Mimoh spoke exclusively to mid-day.com stating his father truly deserves it

Mimoh Chakraborty with father Mithun Chakraborty Pic/Instagram

Legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty is set to be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema. He will be felicitated with the award during the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on October 8, 2024. Mithun’s son Mimoh spoke exclusively to mid-day.com stating his father truly deserves the award. 


Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mimoh expresses gratitude 


Mimoh said, “I am absolutely overwhelmed and grateful. To even be in this moment right now, like even answering this question is so good. It's just so blissful, like, to be in the position where you know that, ‘Oh my God, your father is getting honored with such a prestigious award’, a very well-deserved award. I think it's beyond words for me.”


Mithun Chakraborty has acted in over 350 films

Amid the chatter going around of Mithun finally getting the highest recognition, Mimoh states, “I'm very thankful to the government for giving him this prestigious award. He is one of the very few actors who has put the Indian film industry on the map for global recognition. It's high time and it's very well deserved. I'm very happy to say that in one year, he has been the recipient of two awards, one being the Padma Bhushan and now the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.”

Mithun Chakraborty is a simple man 

Describing his father, who comes bearing a simple taste, Mimoh elaborates, “When we go to LA to meet my siblings, we have to force him to go into a store and get clothes. He's that simple. He's very happy with what he has. Even with the iPhones we have to tell him to upgrade. I think I forced him to get the new one because his old one was switching off. He does not believe in living life extravagantly. He does believe in living life very honestly and giving his conviction to everything that he does with utmost honesty.”

About Mithun Chakraborty 

Affectionately known as 'Mithun Da' by his fans, the actor solidified his status as a celebrated figure in Indian cinema. His career began in 1976 with the film 'Mrigayaa', where his portrayal of a Santhal rebel earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. He subsequently won two more National Film Awards for his performances in 'Tahader Katha' (1992) and 'Swami Vivekananda' (1998). Mithun has made a significant impact in the music industry with iconic dance numbers like "I Am a Disco Dancer," "Jimmy Jimmy," and "Super Dancer," which continue to resonate with fans across generations. He was last seen in 'The Kashmir Files'.

