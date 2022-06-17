Breaking News
8 per cent of Covid-19 patients reported mental illnesses: Study
Mumbai: Colleges goof up, HSC students in trouble after they opt for 'unauthorised' subject
Maharashtra: SSC board results to be announced at 1pm today
Mumbai reports 2,366 new Covid-19 cases, highest single day figures since Jan
Mumbai’s water stock enough to last another month
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Mithun Chakraborty turns 72 a look back at his trendsetting dance numbers

Mithun Chakraborty turns 72, a look back at his trendsetting dance numbers

Updated on: 17 June,2022 03:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The blinding lights in the song coupled with catchy tunes and Mithun's zestful acting, make 'I am a Disco Dancer' one of the most popular party anthems to date

Mithun Chakraborty turns 72, a look back at his trendsetting dance numbers

Mithun Chakraborty. Pic/Yogen Shah


Veteran bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty turns 72 today! Mithun da, as he is popularly known, has established a name for himself both in Bollywood and Tollywood. As the actor turns a day younger, let's have a look back at some of his trendsetting dance numbers!

1. I Am a Disco Dancer (Disco Dancer)




The song, 'I am a Disco Dancer' gave a headstart to disco songs in Bollywood. It is thus safe to say that this groovy and energetic track has popularised the disco dance from the 1980s until now. The blinding lights in the song coupled with catchy tunes and Mithun's zestful acting, make 'I am a Disco Dancer' one of the most popular party anthems to date.


Show full article

mithun chakraborty bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK