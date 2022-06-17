Mithun Chakraborty turns 72, a look back at his trendsetting dance numbers

The blinding lights in the song coupled with catchy tunes and Mithun's zestful acting, make 'I am a Disco Dancer' one of the most popular party anthems to date

Mithun Chakraborty. Pic/Yogen Shah

Veteran bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty turns 72 today! Mithun da, as he is popularly known, has established a name for himself both in Bollywood and Tollywood. As the actor turns a day younger, let's have a look back at some of his trendsetting dance numbers!

1. I Am a Disco Dancer (Disco Dancer)

The song, 'I am a Disco Dancer' gave a headstart to disco songs in Bollywood. It is thus safe to say that this groovy and energetic track has popularised the disco dance from the 1980s until now. The blinding lights in the song coupled with catchy tunes and Mithun's zestful acting, make 'I am a Disco Dancer' one of the most popular party anthems to date.

