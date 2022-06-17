'Baap': Time for action overdose

Sources say action heroes Sanjay, Sunny, Mithun and Jackie kicked off Baap shoot at Golden Tobacco Factory where set of jail has been built

Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty and Jackie Shroff

Earlier this week, it was reported that Zee Studios and producer Ahmed Khan were joining forces for a project featuring Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty and Jackie Shroff. The film is being designed as a heavy-duty actioner that will highlight the prowess of the action stars of the late ’80s and early ’90s. It is now heard that director Vivek Chauhan took the movie on floors on Wednesday at the Golden Tobacco factory in Vile Parle.

A source reveals that a set of a prison has been built at the site. “The makers wanted to commence work on the project with an elaborate action sequence featuring the four leads. After scouting for some standing sets in the city, the makers decided to recreate a jail at the Vile Parle venue,” says the source.

