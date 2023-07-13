Anupam Kher's 539th film will be a multi-language fantasy film. The actor took to social media to share his first look from the film

Anupam Kher

Listen to this article Mogambo, Naagin 7: Anupam Kher's first look from multi-language fanstasy film elicits hilarious reaction x 00:00

Anupam Kher seems to be on a roll in his professional life. After announcing a film on Rabindranath Tagore, the actor has announced his next, a multi-language fantasy film. However, the senior actor did not get into the details of the film and left fans guessing.

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and shared his first look from his 539th film. He dropped some hints about the film but let his followers guess the theme of the film. In the first look, he is seen wearing multi-coloured robes and sitting on a grand throne made of snake sculptures. Adorning jewellery, he is seen holding a unique weapon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the first look, Kher wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT: My 539th film is! not based on mythology or any of our great epics. But certainly India’s biggest Multi language fantasy film and you know the subject very well. The makers will announce the details on 24th of August! In the meantime you can share your guesses with me!!! Jai Ho".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Soon after he shared the posts, fans took to the comment section to drop their guess. "I am guessing.. This is Chandra kanta and you are play Shivdatt Role Sir," wrote a user. Reacting to it, Kher said that it is a good guess but not true.

"Naagin 7 colors tv," came another guess. "Sir aapne Slytherin kab join kara btw looks cool," wrote another user making a Harry Potter reference. Many also called it a sequel to Mogambo from 'Mr India'. The role was first played by Amrish Puri.

"Saaheb, Please tell me your character is based on the famous Raj Comics character Nagraj! This picture gives me those vibes. As a #vfxindustry person, I've been dying to watch this character on the screen. You look like a magnificent King with some very bad, world domination plans!!," wrote another fan.

While fans keep guessing, the details of the film will be revealed on August 24.

Meanwhile, a few days back, Anupam Kher revealed that will portray renowned poet, philosopher, and essayist, Rabindranath Tagore in his next project. Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared the exciting news with his fans and followers, accompanied by a glimpse of his first look as the revered poet. Sharing the post, Anupam captioned it, "Delighted to portray #Gurudev #RabindranathTagore in my 538th project. Will reveal the details in due course. Ye mere saubhagya hai ki mujhe gurudev ko parde par saakaar karne ka saubhagya parpt hua hai. Jald hi is film ki adhik jankaari apke sath sanjha krunga (It is my good fortune that I have got the privilege of embodying Gurudev on screen! Soon I will share more information about this film with you)."

Kher also has several other films in the pipeline. Fans will see Anupam in director Anurag Basu's upcoming sequel anthology film Metro In Dino. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

Anupam will also be seen in The Vaccine War and Emergency. The Vaccine War revolves around India's contributions in developing a vaccine during a global health emergency in the pandemic. Emergency is Kangana Ranaut's directorial and revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.