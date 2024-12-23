What if we tell you that Mohammed Rafi has sung Pehle Bhi Main from Animal, Lutt Put Gaya from Dunki among others? Confused? Here's the reality behind these songs in his voice

In Pic: Mohammed Rafi

Listen to this article AI reimagines Mohammed Rafi's voice singing Pehle Bhi Main, Lutt Putt Gaya x 00:00

Mohammed Rafi was India's most renowned singer, and December 24 marks his 100th birth anniversary. As we celebrate this milestone of the legendary artist, here is an interesting fact about him. Rafi has sung some of the most iconic songs, including Aaj Mausam Bada, Kya Hua Tera Vada, Yeh Reshmi Zulfein, among hundreds of others. But what if we tell you that he has also sung Pehle Bhi Main from Animal, Lutt Put Gaya from Dunki, Tera Ban Jaunga from Kabir Singh, among others? Confused? You don’t need to be, because we are here to tell you the reality behind these songs in Mohammed Rafi's voice.

New popular songs in Mohammed Rafi's voice

When artificial intelligence gets to work, everything is possible. While we miss the singer with our whole hearts, several experts have found a way to recreate the magic by having the latest songs sung in Mohammad Rafi's voice using AI tools. It’s a fact that AI can be dangerous, but this same technology has helped many relive the magic of Rafi sahab's voice. Some of these popular edits include Pehle Bhi Main from Animal, Lutt Put Gaya from Dunki, Tera Ban Jaunga from Kabir Singh, among other popular songs.

Fans react to Mohammed Rafi's AI voice

As these Mohammad Rafi versions of the songs go viral, fans have poured their love for the legendary artist. One wrote, "No doubt this AI version of The Great legendary singer Mohd Rafi Sahab is far better than the original. We all miss you Rafi sahab". "Suro ki Taj hai moha sahab ji Koyeli awaaz hai beautiful voice CooooooL world famas singar My Rafi sahab ji ko salam Mastar voice CooooooL," another comment reads. A third comment reads, "Ye sunn ke pata chala ki mohammad Rafi sir ji kitne Great Legend singer hai". "Still Bollywood is living in legend song which was70s 80s........and in2024 this song are the top songs of the year, one wrote. Another fan, while reacting to clip, said, "people are still listening this voice, 44 saal pahle Rafi sahab chale gaye but His voice is still alive cause "Awaz kabhi nahi marti" Rafi sahab Kishoreda are immortal"

Reportedly, IFFI this year will pay homage to the extraordinary legacy of Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and Mohammed Rafi through a series of tributes, screenings, and interactive events, providing the delegates a closer look at the contributions of these legendary film personalities to the world of cinema.