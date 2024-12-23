Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Birthday on set this year Anil kapoor to celebrate his 68th on a Mumbai set

Updated on: 23 December,2024 07:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Bollywood actor, Anil Kapoor, who is known for his charming personality and toned physique, besides his stellar acting across versatile characters will be celebrating a work birthday this year

Anil Kapoor (pic/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is set to have a working birthday this December 24, which is very characteristic of the actor. The cinema icon will be on the set of an upcoming project in Mumbai, continuing his streak of working through major holidays. Earlier this year, he was filming for a new film Subedaar in UP on Diwali.


Anil Kapoor's career-defining year with significant milestones


Anil Kapoor has had a phenomenal year, marked by career-defining milestones and global recognition. His performance in the hit series The Night Manager garnered a nomination for Best Drama Series at the prestigious International Emmys 2024. TIME magazine honoured him by including him in their list of the 100 Most Influential People in Artificial Intelligence, for his efforts in exploring cutting-edge technologies in storytelling. Kapoor’s memorable role as the father of Ranbir Kapoor in Animal earned him the IIFA Best Actor in a Supporting Role award and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. On OTT platforms, Kapoor captivated audiences as the host of Bigg Boss OTT, while his remarkable performance in the action-packed Fighter had everyone talking.


Anil Kapoor continues to inspire with his passion, discipline, and relentless pursuit of excellence. His fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his film Subedaar, marking his first collaboration with director Suresh Triveni, and a bunch of other films.

 
 
 
 
 
Earlier this month, Anil Kapoor had posted behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of his upcoming film Subedar. Radhikka Madan will also star in this picture alongside Kapoor. 

Anil Kapoor shares emotional post, says 'miss him deeply'

Today, the 'Lamhe' actor took to Instagram to commemorate his late father Surinder Kapoor's 99th birth anniversary. Anil shared a post on his Instagram account. The actor was overflown with emotions and he praised his dad's honesty, simplicity, and happiness. He further praised him by mentioning that he had a magnetic presence. The Animal actor mentioned that he misses him a lot but his lessons and memories are always there to guide him.

 
 
 
 
 
The actor captioned the post, "Celebrating my dad’s 99th birthday today. His simplicity, honesty, and joy not only defined him, but gave all our lives meaning. His presence was so magnetic and though I miss him deeply, his memories and lessons guide me every day, filling my life with strength and warmth. Here’s to the legacy of a remarkable man who will always be my greatest inspiration"

