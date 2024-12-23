Sonu Nigam is performing on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi at a concert in Mumbai

Singer Sonu Nigam had announced a few days back he is going to perform at a tribute concert on the special occasion of Mohammed Rafi's birth centenary. Titled 'Sau Saal Pehle', the concert organised by NR Talent and Event Management is set to be held on December 24, on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of the legend, at NMACC in Mumbai. Sonu will be performing live with a 50-member orchestra for the legendary singer.

Sonu Nigam's tribute concert for Rafi in Mumbai

The ‘Satrangi Re’ singer spoke up about the relationship he has with the late singer, who inspires him everyday. "Rafi sahab has been my first guru after my father and mother, because they are the ones who introduced me to his greatness. I have not just treated him like a teacher, I have treated him like a God. I have worshipped him and he has taught me, of course I have listened to so many other singers. But my primary inspiration has been Rafi sahab and I am so elated that on his 100th birthday, I have been given the honour to celebrate his 100th birthday by his family, Shahid Rafi, Firdaus and my guru Ghulam Mustafa Khan sahab's children, Rabbani and his wife Namrata," he told IANS.

He further mentioned, “I am so honoured that out of all his disciples, I got this good fortune and I am really thankful to God."

The 50-year-old singer had earlier said that this was a tough feat, sharing a video on Instagram. "Pareeksha ki ghadiyaan aaj se shuru hoti hai. Apne Ustad ko Yaad karna, celebrate karna aur Saath hi Saath unke gaano ke Saath insaaf karna, bohot badi zimmedaari hai. Jaise Bachpan mein nervousness hoti thhi, kuch vaise hi jazbaat aaj hain," he said.

Biopic on Mohd Rafi

There’s also a biopic based on Mohammed Rafi in the works. Ask him if it is 4 decades too late to honour the legend with a biopic, and he disagrees saying everything is predestined, and it will happen at its time.

He said, "Even I learnt about it recently. I am very happy. I always feel that you can't plan anything, whenever it's bound to happen, it happens. Like people have been trying for Kishore Kumar’s biopic, but it hasn't happened as yet, you see. So it will happen eventually when it's meant to happen and same with Rafi sahab's biopic also. And I really hope that it turns out to be a super duper hit."

(With IANS inputs)