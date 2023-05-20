Mohanlal has delivered several hits in different genres in Malayalam cinema, Several of his movies have also been remade in different languages in India. On Mohanlal's birthday, we look at some Hindi films that are a remake of his Malayalam films

Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Mohanlal in Manichitrathazu

Listen to this article Mohanlal Birthday: From 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' to 'Drishyam', Hindi films that are a remake of the Malayalam superstar x 00:00

Malayalam film is synonymous with actors Mohanlal and Mammootty. Mohanlal has been a part of over 300 films in his career spanning over four decades. Over the years many of his hit films have also been remade in other Indian languages including Hindi. Here are a few films of the National award-winning actor which were remade in Hindi:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

First up in the list has to be 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. While the film was widely appreciated few knew back then that it is the remake of the hit Malayalam film 'Manichitrathazhu'. The film directed by Fazil was released in 1993 and starred Mohanlal, Shobana, and Suresh Gopi in lead roles. Mohanlal essayed the role of a psychiatrist who comes to the palace to help his best friend's wife who is struggling with her mental health. While Mohanlal had a subtle approach to the role, Akshay opted for a more flamboyant approach to the character.

Muskurahat:

Priyadarshan is known to remake well-known Malayalam films in Hindi. The first Malayalam film he remade was 'Kilukkam' (1991) as 'Muskurahat' in 1992. The original was a massive hit and starred Revathi alongside Mohanlal and Jagathy Sreekumar. However, the remake could not recreate the original's magic, which also had Revathi alongside Jay Mehta.

Saat Rang Ke Sapne

Mohanlal's commercially successful film 'Thenmavin Kombathu' was first remade in Tamil as ‘Muthu’. It was later remade in Hindi as 'Saat Rang Ke Sapne' in 1998. While the original did wonders for Mohanlal's career, the Hindi film featuring Arvind Swami and Juhi Chawla failed to make a mark.

Hungama

This Akshaye Khanna-starrer directed by Priyadarshan was a remake of the 1984 Malayalam film ‘Poochakkoru Mookkuthi’. The Malayalam film itself was adapted from Charles Dicken’s story A Strange Gentleman. The film narrates the story of a businessman who moves into a city with his wife from their village. They get into a case of mistaken identity and the incidents that follow are quite comical.

Garam Masala:

After ‘Hungama’, Priyadarshan released Akshay Kumar and John Abraham-starrer ‘Garam Masala’ in 2005. The film was a remake of the 1985 hit Malayalam film ‘Boeing Boeing’ featuring Mohanlal and Mukesh. The film itself was a remake of the American film of the same name.

Khatta Meeta:

Starring Akshay Kumar and Trisha, this 2010 film is a remake of the 1988 film ‘Vellanakalude Nadu’. The film was a moderate success but scenes and dialogues film became an active part of the internet meme culture.

Apart from the above, Priyadarshan has remade the Malayalam film ‘Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam’ (1986) as ‘Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Mera Ghar’. Priyandarshan adapted Thalavattam (1986) for Hindi audiences as ‘Kyon Ki... ‘(2005) and MInnaram as ‘Hungama 2’ (2021).

Also Read: Tovino Thomas: I am just following in the footsteps of Mammootty and Mohanlal | Exclusive



