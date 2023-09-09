In a statement, Mohit Raina expressed his desire to play Former Indian Hockey Team Captain Dhanraj Pillay on screen

Mohit Raina: It would be an honour to play Former Indian Hockey Team Captain Dhanraj Pillay on screen

Mohit Raina has come a long way in his career. After ruling Indian television with Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, the actor has conquered the silver screen and OTT space as well. Now, he has expressed his desire to essay the role of Former Indian Hockey Team Captain Dhanraj Pillay in a full-fledged sports film. Inspired by his life story, the actor wishes to bring to the audience the extraordinary journey of Dhanraj Pillay.

Talking about wanting to essay the role of Dhanraj Pillay, Mohit said, "I was fascinated by getting an insight into the life of Mr Dhanraj Pillay. His journey is so exceptional — right from his victories to his misses. He has inspired millions and for me, it would be an honour to play him on screen. Sports as a genre is something I'm keen to explore and would love to mould myself for the role."

Dhanraj Pillay is a former Indian Hockey Team Captain who made India win the 1998 Asian Games and 2003 Asia Cup under his captaincy despite having practiced with broken Hockey sticks in his early days. A true sports hero, he has had his share of highs and lows, making every bit of his journey worthwhile to be shown on the silver screen.

Workwise, Mohit made his Bollywood debut with Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019. He was seen in films like Mrs. Serial Killer, Shiddat and Ishq-e-Nadaan. These projects were streamed on OTT directly. His next theatrical film is yet to be announced. On the web space, Mohit made his OTT debut with Kaafir in 2019. He then headlined the recently released show, The Freelancer. The actor has reportedly kickstarted the shoot for the second season of the acclaimed Prime Video series, Mumbai Diaries 26/11. He played the role of a doctor in the show.

He started his television career in 2005. However, he became a household name with his excellent performance as Lord Shiva in the daily soap Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. After 2018, he hasn't done a television show. His last TV serial was 21 Sarfarosh - Saragarhi 1897 in the year 2018.