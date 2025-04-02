It is not an April Fool’s joke—the latest buzz suggests that Mohit Suri, the director of Aashiqui 2, has some big plans for a grand reunion

In Pic: Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor

Listen to this article Aashiqui returns? Mohit Suri plans to reunite Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor for a romantic drama: Report x 00:00

Aashiqui 2 made Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor established as one of the most loved on-screen couples in Bollywood. It would be nothing short of a surprise if the two reunite for another romantic film after Aashiqui 2. Yes, it is not an April Fool’s joke—the latest buzz suggests that Mohit Suri, the director of Aashiqui 2, has some big plans for a grand reunion and is currently proceeding towards developing a strong script.

According to Pinkvilla, filmmaker Mohit Suri has approached both Shraddha and Aditya for a new collaboration. The film is most likely to be a romantic drama. As per the portal, a source shared, “He has discussed the basic idea with the duo and will now proceed towards developing the script further. It’s in the nascent stage, and there will be clarity on the reunion by the end of this year.”

About Aditya & Shraddha's on-screen pairing

Earlier, Mid-Day reported that Aashiqui 3 might not be getting off the ground anytime soon, but if rumors are to be believed, fans will witness an OG Aashiqui reunion. The lead pair of Aashiqui 2, Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, are reportedly reuniting for a love story by Mohit Suri, who also directed them in the 2013 romance. Both actors, who enjoy a massive following as an on-screen pair, are apparently eager to join the project.

A sequel to Mahesh Bhatt’s 1990 film Aashiqui, Aashiqui 2 was a massive box office success and marked a career breakthrough for both Aditya and Shraddha. The duo reunited four years later for Shaad Ali’s Ok Jaanu, the official remake of Mani Ratnam’s Tamil romance O Kadhal Kanmani (2015), starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen.

Shraddha Kapoor & Aditya Kapur’s work front

On the work front, Shraddha was recently seen in the blockbuster Stree 2, the sequel to her 2018 horror-comedy hit with Rajkummar Rao. The film broke all records at the box office, becoming one of the biggest openers of the year and the biggest box office success of Kapoor’s career.

Aditya Roy Kapur rose to prominence as an actor in 2013 by playing the male lead in the highly successful romantic drama Aashiqui 2. His latest series, helmed by Sandeep Modi, The Night Manager, stars him alongside Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl in lead roles.