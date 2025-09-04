Breaking News
Eid-e-Milad: Mumbai schools to remain closed on September 8
Fire breaks out at crackers shop in Malad, operations underway
If betrayed over Maratha quota, we will make them bite the dust in polls: Manoj Jarange
Woman cop among 3 held after impostors flee with Rs 10 lakh of Mumbai businessman
Maharashtra: One killed, eight injured in blast at explosives factory in Nagpur
Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani passes away at 91
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Mommy to be Parineeti Chopra shares random tidbits of her life from August

Mommy-to-be Parineeti Chopra shares “random tidbits” of her life from August

Updated on: 04 September,2025 10:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The actress seems to have lived the month of August in the happiest way, and her recent post on her social media account is proof of the same

Mommy-to-be Parineeti Chopra shares “random tidbits” of her life from August

Picture Courtesy/Parineeti Chopra's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Mommy-to-be Parineeti Chopra shares “random tidbits” of her life from August
x
00:00

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time, seems to be living her life to the fullest. 

The actress seems to have lived the month of August in the happiest way, and her recent post on her social media account is proof of the same. Parineeti took to her social media account in sharing a glimpse of how the month of August looked for her. Dressed in an off-shoulder fresh white one-piece, the actress shared a carousel of photos and videos. Parineeti captioned it as “Random tidbits from August”.

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time, seems to be living her life to the fullest. 

The actress seems to have lived the month of August in the happiest way, and her recent post on her social media account is proof of the same. Parineeti took to her social media account in sharing a glimpse of how the month of August looked for her. Dressed in an off-shoulder fresh white one-piece, the actress shared a carousel of photos and videos. Parineeti captioned it as “Random tidbits from August”.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @parineetichopra


She further elaborated every picture, setting them numerically.

“1. Makeup van lighting is better than professional lighting

2. Can never choose between mango and guava

3. It was a real cake

4. Dilli mein shooting

5. Game day requires homemade vada pav

6. Peacock mom dad and baby

7. Rain, chai and Ragaii (waah poem) 8. Sunflowers might be my new fav. 

8. Thoda sa (A little) shopping less.

In the pictures and photos, you can see Parineeti and Raghav’s pregnancy announcement post, their quick getaway glimpse, a beautiful video of a family of a peacock and much more. For the uninitiated, the Bollywood actress and her politician husband, Raghav Chadha, announced their good news on the 25th of August via their social media accounts.

In a collaborative post, Raghav and Parineeti shared a picture of a round cake with the message “1 + 1 = 3” along with two small golden footprints beneath it. They also shared a video of them strolling through a park holding hands.

The couple captioned the post as, “Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure.”

Raghav and Parineeti who got married in May 2023 I. Udaipur, Rajasthan were dating just for a few months before marrying., The couple always remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

On the professional front, Parineeti will next return to the screen with an untitled Netflix series, co-starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Chaitannya Choudhry, Sumeet Vyas, and Anup Soni in important roles.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

parineeti chopra Raghav Chadha Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK