Look at the past year and Mona Singh’s choice of projects has been impressive, from Made in Heaven 2 (2023) to Kaala Paani (2023), from Munjya to an upcoming Aamir Khan production. Now, the actor has added another acclaimed project to her résumé. Sources tell us that Singh has joined the second season of Kohrra, created by Sudip Sharma.

The Netflix crime thriller, starring Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti and Harleen Sethi, opened to rave reviews last year. Sharma, who had co-written the first season while Randeep Jha took on directorial duties, began filming the second edition last month. A source reveals, “Mona is the latest addition to the second season, which is being shot in Punjab. The team is excited to have an actor of her calibre on board, and her fluency in Punjabi makes her the perfect fit. Mona too is thrilled to work with Sudip, who is known to create rich and complex characters.” The details around Singh’s character have been kept under wraps.

It has been learnt that Singh and Sobti are part of the ongoing schedule. “It’s unclear whether Suvinder, who was Kohrra’s breakout star, is also part of the second season. The makers are taking the story forward with a fresh case,” adds the insider.