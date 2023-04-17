Breaking News
Monday Motivation! 5 Bollywood celebs Insta handles that will give you major fitness goals

Updated on: 17 April,2023 03:06 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

If you're feeling demotivated to hit the gym, these fitness pictures of Bollywood actors will surely give you the push you need

Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

If you're feeling demotivated to hit the gym, these fitness pictures of Bollywood actors will surely give you the push you need! These five actors have not only wowed us with their acting skills but also with their perfectly sculpted bodies. Take a look at these B-town hunks!


Varun Dhawan: No doubt Varun Dhawan is one of the most ultimate fitness machines in Bollywood. In this  the actor is seen flaunting his perfect abs. This was a snap from his workout hours at the gym. 



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)


Ishaan Khatter: We all know that Ishaan Khatter is a fitness freak. And we all know he works out at home. Ishaan too flaunts a ripped physique as he gives netizens a glimpse of how he gets into workout mode.

View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

Gurmeet Choudhary : Gurmeet Choudhary has always been a fitness freak and his dedication towards his body has been seen many times. In this picture Gurmeet Choudhary shares with his fans  that through rigorous training and a strict diet you can achieve the body you want.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)


Shahid Kapoor: If fitness is the game, surely Shahid Kapoor has to be the name. He is among one of  the fittest actors in the tinsel town. This picture shows his dedication towards workouts and his perfect chiseled body is completing the essence of the picture.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Hrithik Roshan: Exercising right is the most important factor to achieve your fitness goals. Hrithik has exercised and raised the fitness standards for everyone around. This picture of him in between the workout is something which will make you to hit the gym.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

