Monday Motivation! Birthday boy Prateik Babbar packs a punch

Birthday boy Prateik Babbar turns 36 today. The 'Four More Shots Please!' actor has been giving fans fitness inspiration with his workout pictures. Starting out as the lanky Amit, from 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' Prateik worked on a complete body transformation.
The actor has said he practises mixed martial arts (MMA) training along with weight training to keep in shape. He was also announced as ambassador for MMA Federation of India.
