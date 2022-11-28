×
Breaking News
WHO renames monkeypox as mpox, citing racism concerns
Delhi: Major fire breaks out at shoe manufacturing factory
Silent march in Nashik, participants demand check on 'love jihad'
Mumbai reports 16 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 95
7 dead, including 3-week old infant in landslide in Italy's Ischia island

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Monday Motivation Birthday boy Prateik Babbar packs a punch

Monday Motivation! Birthday boy Prateik Babbar packs a punch

Updated on: 28 November,2022 05:21 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The 'Four More Shots Please!' actor has been giving fans fitness inspiration

Monday Motivation! Birthday boy Prateik Babbar packs a punch

Prateik Babbar/Instagram


Birthday boy Prateik Babbar turns 36 today. The 'Four More Shots Please!' actor has been giving fans fitness inspiration with his workout pictures. Starting out as the lanky Amit, from 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' Prateik worked on a complete body transformation. 


The actor has said he practises mixed martial arts (MMA) training along with weight training to keep in shape. He was also announced as ambassador for MMA Federation of India.



Also Read: Bigg Boss 16! Tina Datta is enraged and takes offense to Shiv Thakare calling her 'dear'


 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prateik babbar (@_prat)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prateik babbar (@_prat)

Do you think Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho was a cult classic?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
prateik babbar bollywood fitness Entertainment News mixed martial arts

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK