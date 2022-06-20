Breaking News
Two youths from Uttar Pradesh missing after landslide in Nepal
Maharashtra: Nine members of family found dead at home in Sangli
Mumbai sees 1,310 new Covid-19 cases, two death; active tally now 14,089
Mumbai: 87-year-old retired policeman's body found in drain in Navghar
Two shooters among 3 arrested by Delhi Police in connection with Sidhu Moose Wala's killing
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Monday Motivation Kriti Sanon shares a glimpse of the exercises she loves

Monday Motivation: Kriti Sanon shares a glimpse of the exercises she loves

Updated on: 20 June,2022 04:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The actress wrote on Instagram- "Exercises I love!. (Maybe because i do them well."

Monday Motivation: Kriti Sanon shares a glimpse of the exercises she loves

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Kriti Sanon


Just about a while ago, Kriti Sanon had the perfect inspiration for her fans to kick-start the new week as she shared a video of her doing her favourite workouts. The actress wrote on Instagram- "Exercises I love!. (Maybe because i do them well."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)





Show full article

kriti sanon bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK