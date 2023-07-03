Monday Motivation! Take the 'StandUp Challenge' with Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to give followers some 'Monday Motivation'

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Actress and fitness icon Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to give followers some 'Monday Motivation' with a new challenge. This time around Shilpa attempted the 'StandUp Challenge'

In the video that she shared, Shilpa is seen in the gym, in a yellow sports bra and colourful yoga pants. She is seen attempting to get the 'StandUp Challenge' right and succeeds after several tries. She also challenged her followers to share their own videos.

The actress captioned the post, "Failure is a stepping stone to success. Keep trying, push yourself, but never give up. Today, I took up the #StandUpChallenge! It tests one’s mobility, which is the ability to move your entire body freely and normally. It encompasses muscle strength, range of motion, and endurance capacity helping you with great mobility. It took me a couple of tries (as you can see) but, I believe failure is funnier than success. So, remix this reel with me to share your videos (of failures and successes) and tag me! Some of the best ones go on my Stories."

Shilpa, 48 constantly inspires fans by setting fitness goals with her innovative methods of keeping fit. On World Yoga day she shared a video where she was seen practising asanas on a stone pillar.

She captioned the post, "A spark of a smile can spread the fire of happiness around us. But to be able to do so, one needs to be happy within… Make Yoga a part of your lives too, for a healthy mind, body, and soul. As they say, a healthy person is a happy person."