Mother's Day 2023: 10 Bollywood movies to watch with your mom this Mother's Day

Watching movies with your mom on Mother's Day is a great way to spend quality time together. Here's a list of 10 Bollywood movies that you can enjoy with your mom

Mothers Day 2023

Here's a list of 10 Bollywood movies that you can enjoy with your mom on this Mother's Day.

Chupke Chupke (1975)

Dharmendra-Sharmila Tagore starrer 'Chupke Chupke, ' is a timeless comedy that revolves around a newly married couple and their playful attempts to fool their family and friends, leading to hilarious situations.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

A timeless classic that follows the journey of two young people who fall in love during a European trip and must overcome cultural differences to be together.

Hum Saath Saath Hai (1999)

Sooraj Barjatya's directorial film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain,' one of the best movies as a director, taught us that parents are akin to God.

Baghban (2003)

This emotional family drama explores the sacrifices and challenges faced by an elderly couple as they struggle to be respected and cared for by their grown-up children.

Taare Zameen Par (2007)

A poignant film about a dyslexic child and his struggles with academics, highlighting the importance of understanding and supporting children with learning differences.

Do Dooni Chaar (2010)

Real-life couple Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor play reel-life husband and wife as the Duggals. These middle-class Punjabi parents are top-notch, as the film will make you laugh a lot and will also teach you the value of parents.

English Vinglish (2012)

A heartwarming story of a middle-class Indian housewife who enrolls in an English language course to assert her identity and gain respect from her family.

Piku (2015)

This comedy-drama revolves around the relationship between a headstrong daughter and her aging father, taking a humorous look at the complexities of their bond.

Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

Zoya Akhtar's 'Dil Dhadakne Do' film managed to make us understand that our parents may not always be right.

Dear Zindagi (2016)

Shah Rukh Khan-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Dear Zindagi' is an drama film that explores mental health and self-discovery through the story of a young woman who seeks therapy to deal with her emotional issues.

These movies offer a mix of emotions, humour, and meaningful storytelling that can be enjoyed with your mom on Mother's Day.

Choose one that suits your preferences and spend a memorable time together!

