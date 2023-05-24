Mouni Roy finally walks the Cannes 2023 red carpet in a strapless white gown

Mouni Roy made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, donning a princess gown with a deep neckline for the occasion

Mouni Roy, the actor, made her first appearance on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Currently present at the 76th edition of the esteemed festival, she showcased a strapless plunge-neck ivory gown while walking on the red carpet yesterday. Brahmastra actress shared pictures of the unforgettable moment with her fans on social media.

Mouni Roy posted pictures of herself walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Instagram with the caption, "débutante (Dove with peace emoji). On the Cannes red carpet tonight, I have the loveliest people to thank for…Firstly my @trishilagoculdas for having my back come ruin or rapture. My @manekaharisinghani for being my rock & being here with me constantly with me on rigorous video calls even without being in person. Love love you. @thetyagiakshay you have shown me the kindness only the gods do. Merci @pankhuri313 @santu.misra for being the pillars here and leading the way. @shakeelbinafzal @wilsonballarin for being the sweetest kindest most patient (flashing camera emoji) buddies. (red heart emoji) Georgi for the glam and for being the most graceful human being, It was a dream debut and I shall remember every second of it. Taking many memories for days to come, also gonna be spamming your feeds incessantly."

She even thanked her team in the caption for making her realise her stellar debut at Cannes 2023.

Mouni is seen donning a contemporary Princess appearance at the red carpet with her ivory plunge-neck outfit, as depicted in the photographs. She accessorized it with eye-catching embellishments and kept her makeup minimal.

Atelier Zuhra's ivory strapless gown was worn by Mouni, paired with Swarovski and Boucheron jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti stilettos. Maneka Harisinghani styled the red carpet outfit, which boasts a plunging neckline, a dazzling diamante-adorned corseted bodice, and a voluminous ivory feather-adorned skirt complete with a sweeping train for a princess-inspired touch.

Mouni complemented the regal gown with a glimmering choker necklace. Her sophisticated glam look comprised of bold darkened brows, a glossy nude pink lipstick hue, subtle eyeshadow, kohl-lined eyes, black mascara-coated lashes, rosy cheeks with a shining highlighter, and a glossy dewy base. To complete the look, she wore a messy low bun.

After she posted her stunning pictures from Cannes 2023, Mouni's fans rushed to her comment section and praised her for her attire and looks.

