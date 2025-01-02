Actor Mouni Roy is now kickstarting 2025 on a positive note by seeking blessings at a temple after she fell outside a bar in Mumbai, videos of which went viral on social media

Listen to this article Mouni Roy's first Instagram post after falling outside a bar on New Year's Eve x 00:00

Actor Mouni Roy, who fell outside a bar on New Year’s Eve is now kickstarting 2025 on a positive note by seeking blessings at a temple. Dropping a couple of pictures from her spiritual visit on Instagram, she wrote, "Embracing the divine possibilities of the new year, trusting that every step we take is guided by the loving hand of god...Happy 2025."

Mouni Roy’s nasty fall on New Year’s Eve

Clad in a black mini dress with a halter neck, Mouni looked like a million bucks while entering the lavish party. However, while leaving she had a terrible fall on the pavement. Her husband Suraj Nambiar and friend Disha Patani helped her get up and escorted her safely to the car. Mouni held herself together despite the embarrassing situation. Watch the video below.

Mouni married Dubai-based Malayali businessman Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022, in traditional Bengali and Malayali ceremonies in Panaji, Goa.

As soon as the clip reached social media, the comment section was full of mixed reactions. While there were a few who claimed that Mouni Roy was drunk, which led to her fall, others were concerned about her safety.

Mouni Roy’s acting journey

Mouni Roy is best known for portraying shape-shifting snakes in the supernatural thriller series 'Naagin'. She started her acting career in 2006 with the television show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. She essayed the role of Sati in 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev', and Meera in 'Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq'.

Roy made her film debut in 2011 with the Punjabi romantic film, 'Hero Hitler in Love'. She made her Hindi film debut with the 2018 period sports film, 'Gold', directed by Reema Kagti and starred Akshay Kumar in the lead. She has then appeared in movies like-- 'London Confidential’, 'Made in China', and 'Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva'.

She was also seen in 'Blackout', which is a comedy-thriller that delves into the depths of human nature and the consequences of one's actions in the face of adversity. The film takes on a thrilling journey through the streets of Pune, where a single night of darkness engulfs the city in mystery.

The 38-year-old actress had last appeared in the web series 'Showtime' directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar. It stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead. Mouni next has 'The Virgin Tree' in the kitty.