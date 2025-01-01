While Aryan Khan's party was a lit affair, Mouni Roy had an awful start to the New Year after she accidentally tripped and fell outside the venue in Mumbai

Mouni Roy falls while leaving Aryan Khan's New Year party Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Mouni Roy trips and falls while leaving Aryan Khan’s New Year party in Mumbai - watch video x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan hosted a stunning New Year party in Mumbai which close friends and members of the film fraternity attended. Among the lot was Mouni Roy with her husband Suraj Nambiar, Disha Patani, and MC Stan among others. While the party was a lit affair, Mouni had an awful start to the New Year after she accidentally tripped and fell outside the venue.

Mouni Roy falls while leaving Aryan Khan’s New Year party

Clad in a black mini dress with a halter neck, Mouni looked like a million bucks while entering the lavish party. However, while leaving she had a terrible fall on the pavement. Her husband Suraj and friend Disha helped her get up and escorted her safely to the car. Mouni held herself together despite the embarrassing situation. Watch the video below.

Mouni married Dubai-based Malayali businessman Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022, in traditional Bengali and Malayali ceremonies in Panaji, Goa.

Mouni Roy’s acting journey

Mouni is best known for portraying shape-shifting snakes in the supernatural thriller series 'Naagin'. She started her acting career in 2006 with the television show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. She essayed the role of Sati in 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev', and Meera in 'Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq'.

Roy made her film debut in 2011 with the Punjabi romantic film, 'Hero Hitler in Love'. She made her Hindi film debut with the 2018 period sports film, 'Gold', directed by Reema Kagti and starred Akshay Kumar in the lead. She has then appeared in movies like-- 'London Confidential’, 'Made in China', and 'Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva'.

She was also seen in 'Blackout', which is a comedy-thriller that delves into the depths of human nature and the consequences of one's actions in the face of adversity. The film takes on a thrilling journey through the streets of Pune, where a single night of darkness engulfs the city in mystery.

The 38-year-old actress had last appeared in the web series 'Showtime' directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar. It stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead. Mouni next has 'The Virgin Tree' in the kitty.