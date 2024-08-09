On the occasion of Suraj Nambiar's birthday, Mouni Roy took to Instagram to pen the sweetest, most lovable note for her husband to make him feel special

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

Listen to this article Mouni Roy thanks her husband Suraj Nambiar for giving her a 'fairytale reality' in a sweet birthday post x 00:00

Actor Mouni Roy dropped a romantic birthday post to wish her husband Suraj Nambiar on his birthday. The couple who tied the knot in 2022, never fail to set couple goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mouni Roy's husband Suraj Nambiar receives a special birthday note

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Taking to Instagram, Mouni wrote, "Lemme kiss you happy birthday now!!!!! Dear husband, You built the fantasy for me, not on the pages I love to read so much, but in real life, gave me my fairy, errrrr reality tale." "I love you for all your perfections & ideosyncracies. Best days of my life started when I met you coz you gimme premature ventricular contractions err'y single day.. happy birthday baby; I love you so....Love, wifey," she added.

Mouni uploaded a couple of adorable pictures of herself with Suraj to make the birthday post more captivating.

Mouni tied the knot with Suraj in Goa in January 2022. The couple had two ceremonies - as per Bengali and South Indian rituals.Several celebrities including Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia and Aamna Sharif marked their presence at the wedding festivities.

Why was Mouni in the news lately?

Lauren Gottlieb is a popular choreographer, dancer, and actor. She is well-known for her work in the film 'ABCD'. She is also a social media influencer. Gottlieb is all set to tie the knot to her longtime boyfriend Tobias Jones. The excited bride-to-be has been enjoying the days in the run-up to her wedding. She has also been asking her girlfriends to be her bridesmaids in the sweetest ways.

Lauren penned down a post for Mouni Roy who will be one of her bridesmaids for the wedding. The two go back a long way and have been friends for years. Sharing pictures with Mouni, Lauren wrote, "She said YES to being my Bridesmaid @imouniroy"

She added, "Mouni Darling, from the moment we met I knew we were destined to be friends! You love BIG and LOUD and are so unapologetically authentically YOU, and I want to leave you this love note as strongly as I’ve felt your support all these years."

"It doesn’t matter how far away we are from each other, or if we haven’t spoken in a while, when we see each other we pick right where we left off. For that I know we are destined to be forever friends. We were basically children when we met, at the start of our careers, grinding away. Now we are both settled in to who we really are and have both found the love of our lives. I’m so grateful to have your guidance on my journey forward as I get married, you are going to be the most stunning Bridesmaid," she added.

(With inputs from ANI)