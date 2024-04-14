Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar looked bespoke as they twinned in white and gold outfits. The actress also accessorised her hair with a string of mogra flowers.

Suraj Nambiar, Mouni Roy Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar celebrate Poila Boisakh and Vishu, share mushy pics x 00:00

Actor Mouni Roy shared glimpses of her Poila Baisakh and Vishu celebration with her husband Suraj Nambiar. Taking to Instagram, Mouni posted multiple pictures of her and Suraj in ethnic attire and wrote in Bengali, “Greetings and love for the happy new year.” The couple looked bespoke as they twinned in white and gold outfits. The actress also accessorised her hair with a string of mogra flowers and opted for gold jewellery.

Vishu or Poila Baisakh, is a harvest festival and the start of the new year. It is observed by Hindus who celebrate the occasion with much fervour. While Vishu is celebrated by those down south, Poila Baisakh stands for the Bengali New Year. People clean their homes and decorate them to welcome the Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. The front door is decked with alpona, a painting made with a mixture of rice and flour. People wear new clothes and go to the temple to seek blessings. This day is also marked by various art and cultural performances. Traditional food is prepared at home, and in restaurants.

Mouni tied the knot with Suraj in Goa in January 2022. The couple had two ceremonies - per Bengali and South Indian rituals.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Mouni received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1' which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. She was recently seen as Yasmin Ali in the digital series titled 'Showtime'. Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, 'Showtime' also featured Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Shriya Saran.

Her next project is 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' alongside Tusshar Kapoor, Anu Malik, Swaroopa Ghosh, Swastika Mukherjee Anupam Joardar, and Uorfi Javed. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, it will hit the theatres on April 19. The film opens up to the world of dark digital delicious dogma, which is relevant to today's youth and realities.

Mouni will also be seen in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' along with actors Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari. Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film's official release date is still awaited.

