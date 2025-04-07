Mouni Roy performs her own stunts in upcoming horror-comedy 'The Bhootnii'

Mouni Roy will play the nerve-chilling ghost named ‘Mohabbat’, in the upcoming horror action-comedy "The Bhootnii".

Sharing a thrilling behind-the-scenes detail, Mouni revealed that she has performed all her stunts for "The Bhootnii" herself without any body double.

Speaking about the same, the diva revealed, "I have performed all my stunts myself in the film. I am thankfully trained and have become used to wearing harnesses and doing stunts, thanks to my previous work. So it was a rather easy process. I think stunts are a form of choreography and I consider myself a decent dancer and a quick learner. And, shooting for 2 full seasons of a supernatural TV show (Naagin) and an entire fantasy fiction film (Brahmastra) gave me all the training needed for The Bhootnii. Not to mention, the film had an amazing stunt team, and my co-stars were great.”

The highly-awaited drama enjoys a unique star cast, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan.

Sanjay Dutt, who will essay the role of a ghostbuster revealed what drew him towards the character.

The 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' actor disclosed, “I love comedies. The Bhootnii is a film that is a good mix of horror and comedy. In fact, horror comedy is one of the toughest genres to crack. But, when I heard the script, I felt that it had the potential to entertain the audience. I was attracted to my role. I am playing a ghostbuster baba for the first time. I had a lot of fun while playing this character, which has mass appeal.”

Produced under the banner of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Production by Deepak Mukut, Sanjay Dutt, Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt, the project is being presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment in collaboration with Three Dimension Motion Pictures.

"The Bhootnii" is slated to reach the audience on 18th April 2025.