Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway: 'You forget to say thank you to your mothers and take them for granted,' says Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji portrays the role of a mother who is separated from her kids by the Norwegian government in the film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Rani Mukerji. Pic/YRF Talents Instagram

The audience has been eagerly awaiting Rani Mukerji’s return to the big screen since 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' in 2021. In 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway', she portrays an Indian mother who fights against an entire nation to protect her child. In a BTS clip shared by IMDb, the actress spoke candidly about why the film speaks to her.

She says, “The film resonates with one emotion which is the mother’s emotion. This movie is a reminder to all children in the world that there’s no greater emotion or relationship than with a mother. As a mother, I couldn’t place myself in Sagarika’s shoes because it is a painful thought to be separated from your child. I can’t even imagine it. Animals too have a natural instinct with their children that if someone tries to take their children away, the mother will straightaway attack. It is the same with human mothers as well. if you try to do something with their child, they will not spare you. You forget to say thank you to your mothers and take them for granted. I am hoping after watching this film, a lot of sons and daughters will reach out to their mothers and give them tight hugs and kisses.”

Right from her fans to her friends from the film fraternity, everybody is lauding Rani for delivering a scintillating performance in her latest outing. After Rekha, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal and others, who applauded Rani and showered their love on the movie, the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan have shared his generous thoughts about Rani and her freshly released film, 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway'.

On Thursday night, the 'Pathaan' star took to Twitter and penned a delightful note praising Rani, as well as, the entire team of 'Mrs. Norway Vs Chatterjee'. “What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch," Shah Rukh wrote.