Aankh Micholi starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal and directed by Umesh Shukla will be released in theatres in October

Aankh Micholi poster

Listen to this article Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu Dassani's ‘Aankh Micholi’ gets a release date x 00:00

Umesh Shukla's ( Director of OMG and 102 Not Out) highly anticipated family entertainer, ‘Aankh Micholi’ is all set to release on October 27 this year. Staged around an Indian wedding, the film showcases the madness of two mismatched families and their crazy shenanigans which will take you on a joyous journey of laughter, drama, and emotions.

Today the makers have announced a release date for the film and fans will finally experience the laugh riot this festive season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about it ace director Umesh Shukla ( Oh My God -102 Not Out) said, “We’ve given our heart and soul to this film and the fact that we see it coming to theatres is the biggest blessing and joy any filmmaker can have. It’s a fun film that families can enjoy and watch together and we hope it gets the desired love from them. I would love to see everyone smiling.”

The film stars Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz and the music of the film is composed by the extremely talented duo Sachin-Jigar.

Helmed by Umesh Shukla, written by Jitendra Parmar and produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh’s Merry Go Round Studios, Aankh Micholi is all set to release in theatres across India on October 27.

Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur recently completed five years in the film industry. "I have so much more to explore," says Mrunal. "There are numerous languages of cinema to be a part of, and so many genres that excite me. I'm ready to experiment and immerse myself in the diversity that the world of films offers. As an actor if you don’t have the appetite to accept new challenges and find ways to reinvent the wheel, and be open to different kinds of work, you will become irrelevant too far, too soon. I have gone from doing television, to indie films, to commercial to south, have worked in 3 languages now and I have committed to myself to keep trying things that excite me. This is hunger is what has helped me to be where I am today”.