Every voice counts

Updated on: 14 March,2024 05:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Mrunal Thakur, whose Love Sonia revolved around human trafficking, invited by the UN to speak about sexual violence in conflict-ridden zones

Mrunal Thakur

Tabrez Noorani’s Love Sonia (2018) gave Mrunal Thakur an inroad into the Hindi film industry. Six years on, it’s a gift that keeps on giving. The actor, who played a woman trapped in the grim world of human trafficking in the film, has been invited to participate in a panel discussion titled Human Cost of Conflict-related Sexual Violence today. The event will take place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.


Thakur will be joined by Afghan women’s rights activist Fawzia Koofi, human rights activist Cochav Elkayam Levy, and Ukrainian television host Masha Efrosinina, among others, as they explore the impact of sexual violence in conflict zones and its interlinkage with human trafficking. Being a part of this panel discussion is a profound honour, says the actor.


“Love Sonia shed light on the unimaginable suffering endured by victims of human trafficking. Through my role, I could delve deep into the complexities of this issue, and the cause has become incredibly close to my heart. Participating in this panel allows me to lend my voice to the collective effort of raising awareness and advocating for change. It’s an opportunity to amplify the voices of those who have been silenced and to stand in solidarity with survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.”


