Have you heard? Not depressed, says Mrunal Thakur

Not depressed, says Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur has opened up about the emotional post she shared on social media that saw her teary-eyed as she insisted on the need to “take one day at a time”. “After putting that post out, I felt so relaxed. Most people have stopped being vulnerable. There are days when we feel low, sad and under-confident, but that does not mean that a big word [depression] is to be used. There is a thin line between feeling low and seeking help. I am just saying don’t be afraid of being vulnerable, just own it,’’ she said as fans expressed concern about her mental health. Thakur said she is glad to have listened to her “inner voice’’ and shared her feelings with the world. On the work front, Thakur will be seen in Gumrah, Pooja Meri Jaan, Pippa, Lust Stories 2, and Nani 30.

Remake for Sidharth

Rumour has it that Sidharth Malhotra is all set to star in the Hindi remake of the Malayalam coming-of-age romantic drama, Hridayam. This would mark his newest signing with yet another leading production house. Sources close to the remake reveal that the makers were keen on casting him, considering his performances in Shershaah and Mission Majnu. The remake of Hridayam is expected to have stunning visuals, and foot-tapping music. Hridayam was directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan and produced by Visakh Subramaniam. The film starred Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshan Rajendran in lead roles. Meanwhile, Malhotra will be seen in the action film, Yodha, which also stars Disha Patani.

Honour for Akhtar

Veteran lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar will be felicitated with an honorary doctorate from SOAS University of London. According to a press release, Akhtar will receive a Doctor of Literature (DLit) (honoris causa) in recognition of his significant contribution as a poet, lyricist, screenwriter and activist to Indian cinema.“I am deeply honoured because the University of London is one of the most highly respected universities in the world, and the citation makes me stand humbled,” the 78-year-old veteran said in the statement.

Trailer out

The sequel to Ponniyin Selvan-1, 2022’s top-grossing Tamil film that raked in R510 crore, features the same cast, and AR Rahman’s music. The trailer of Mani Ratnam’s epic period actioner was unveiled in Chennai. The trailer opens with the shipwreck that was the highlight of the end of part one, and concludes dramatically with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s character of Nandini vowing to destroy the Chola dynasty. The franchise is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s modern Tamil classic of the same name. The next edition is slated for a worldwide release on April 28 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Kaushik’s next to release

Late actor-director Satish Kaushik will soon be seen in Mirg, one of his last films, which is ready for release. The film also features Raj Babbar, Anup Soni and Shwetaabh Singh in pivotal roles. It is centred around the legend of the mountain leopard popular in the lower regions of Himachal Pradesh, and is a genre-bending story of a heist-gone-wrong revenge drama. Director Tarun Sharma said Kaushik was the first cast member to come on board the project. To his surprise, Kaushik had agreed to do the film within two hours of him sending the script. “His childlike passion for cinema is something I shall never forget. I really wanted him to see the final product, but that is one desire which shall remain regretfully unfulfilled.”

COVID positive

Mahhi Vij has tested positive for COVID-19. She shared the news on social media and highlighted that staying away from her kids, Tara and Khushi, was the toughest part of dealing with the disease. “[Being] away from my kid is heartbreaking when I see my daughter crying for me. Take care of yourself and don’t take it easy. The [disease] is severe.” Her friends, including Bharti Singh, wished her a speedy recovery.