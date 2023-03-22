Breaking News
Mrunal Thakur drops a crying photo on her Insta story, says 'It's okay to be naive and vulnerable'

Updated on: 22 March,2023 12:32 PM IST  |  Washington
Mrunal Thakur drops a crying photo on her Insta story, says 'It's okay to be naive and vulnerable'

(Pics courtesy: Mrunal Thakur/ Instagram)


Actor Mrunal Thakur, on Tuesday, dropped a crying picture on her social media leaving the fans worried about the 'Jersey' actor.


Taking to Instagram, Mrunal shared a picture which she captioned, "Yesterday was tough, But today I'm stronger, wiser and happy! Everybody has pages in their stories they don't read out loud but I'm choosing to read mine out loud- Because someone out needs to learn the lesson I learnt. Taking one day at a time. It's okay to be naive and vulnerable."




Soon after the actor shared the picture, it went viral on social media and her fans sent her wishes to stay strong in every difficult situation.

Soon after the responses, Mrunal shared a video on her stories in which she said, "And that picture was taken at the time, when I felt extremely low and couldn't make it, but today I'm happy. And, I made it, woohoo!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal was last seen in the romantic drama film 'Sita Ramam' opposite actors Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandana.

She will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'Gumraah' opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role.

Helmed by debutant director, Vardhan Ketkar, 'Gumraah' is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil hit action-thriller film 'Thadam', released in 2019. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film starred Arun Vijay and Tanya Hope in the lead roles.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in the upcoming period action drama film 'Pippa' alongside Ishaan Khatter and in 'Pooja Meri Jaan' along with actor Huma Qureshi.

