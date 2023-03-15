Mrunal Thakur hits a six!

Sita Ramam success gives significant boost to actor’s Telugu film career; bags deal worth R6 crore in film starring Nani

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur may have initially struggled to find her foothold in Bollywood. However, her acclaimed act in the Dulquer Salman-starrer Sita Ramam has opened up several opportunities for her in the Telugu film industry.

Thakur is currently filming her second Telugu movie with Nani in Hyderabad. Shouryuv’s directorial venture, tentatively-titled Nani 30, is a significant film in her career given that, we hear, she has bagged Rs 6 crore for the film. “This development makes her one of the highest paid leading ladies, down south,” says the source, adding that Thakur currently has seven offers to pick from.

“Two of these are Telugu films, two are Tamil ones, and one is in Malayalam. However, her decision will depend on when her next Hindi film takes off. Discussions with a few Bollywood filmmakers are underway, and things should materialise in a matter of weeks. Later this year, she may make her Tamil and Malayalam film debut.”

The actor was last seen in a special appearance opposite Akshay Kumar in Selfiee, and will feature in the crime thriller, Gumraah. She plays a cop in the April 7 release that also stars Aditya Roy Kapur in a double role. Apart from these two projects, Thakur will also feature in Umesh Shukla’s Aankh Micholi with Abhimanyu Dassani, and in R Balki’s anthology, Lust Stories 2.