Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s 'Gumraah' Teaser Out Now!

Pic/ 'Gumraah' Poster

The makers of Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer 'Gumraah' have been constantly making headlines for their unique promotional tactics. The makers recently teased the fans by promising to release the teaser of the film but surprised them by releasing a teaser poster. This ‘Gumraah’ move by the makers piqued the curiosity even higher, and today the team Gumraah have finally unveiled the electrifying teaser of the movie.

The film is directed by Vardhan Ketkar is based on true events and will showcase a intense face-off between Mrunal Thakur and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. 'Gumraah' will make it to the big screens on April 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur recently starred in the Disney Hotsar+ series, 'The Night Manager'. The web series is a Hindi adaptation of John le Carre's novel 'The Night Manager'. Created and directed by Sandeep Modi, the show features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, Ravi Behl, and others.

The actor remembers how the offer of the Disney+ Hotstar series sparked polarising responses from those around him. Many dissuaded him from foraying into digital entertainment, citing that it would reduce the charm of meeting the audience for two hours in a movie hall. “Some people said, ‘Don’t do it yaar. How can you get into all this?’ Others stated that this is the future. But I de-cluttered my mind. I didn’t feel strongly about the first opinion. I don’t think the jury is out on whether [OTT] will be a bad thing for actors. Also, a lot of people are doing it. I wanted to be part of this story. Plus, I always wondered what it would be like to explore long-format storytelling. So, I told myself not to overthink the move.”