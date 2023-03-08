Breaking News
Season two of Aditya Roy Kapur's 'The Night Manager' to have its own twist

Updated on: 08 March,2023 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hiren Kotwani | hiren.kotwani@mid-day.com

Sources say second season of The Night Manager in the works; story won’t be based on follow-up edition of Tom Hiddleston-led British series

Season two of Aditya Roy Kapur's 'The Night Manager' to have its own twist

A still from The Night Manager


Adapting a widely popular series may come with its trappings, but creator Sandeep Modi has struck gold with The Night Manager. The first part of the Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala-starrer, which is based on the 2016 British original of the same name, is winning praise from critics and viewers. Even as fans wait for the subsequent chapter of the Disney+ Hotstar show, we hear the second season is underway. A source reveals, “The team at Banijay Asia, the production house behind the Indian adaptation, is discussing concepts at this stage. Scripting will begin in June, after the second chapter of the show begins streaming. The makers are planning to take it on floors early next year.” 


A still from the 2016 originalA still from the 2016 original



Last week, an international portal reported that the Tom Hiddleston-led British series has been renewed for a second instalment.


However, sources tell us that going forward, the Indian version won’t be an adaptation of its British counterpart. “This time around, the makers are working on some novel ideas that are related to neither John le Carre’s book that formed the foundation for both shows, nor the English series,” adds the source.

