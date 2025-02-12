Dropping a couple of photos from the film, Mrunal Thakur took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the movie. She watched the movie in theatre with her father

Mrunal Thakur and Kangana Ranaut. Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Mrunal Thakur watches Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' in theatre, calls it a masterpiece x 00:00

Mrunal Thakur recently watched Kangana Ranaut's "Emergency" in the theatre with her father. Sharing her experience with her InstaFam, the 'Sita Ramam' actress penned an appreciation post on IG.

Dropping a couple of photos from the film, Mrunal Thakur shared, "I just watched #Emergency in theaters with my father, and I’m still reeling from the experience! As a huge fan of Kangana Ranaut, I’ve been eagerly awaiting to witness this film on big screens and IT WAS A MASTERPIECE."

Praising Kangana Ranaut, the actress wrote, "From Gangster to Queen to Tanu weds Manu to Manikarnika, Thalaivi and now Emergency, Kangana has consistently pushed boundaries and inspired me with her incredible talent. This film is no exception - the attention to detail, the camera work, costumes, and performances are all top-notch!"

She added, "Kangana, you’ve outdone yourself as a Director! My favorite scene…The army officer’s poignant moment with the binoculars, transitioning to the other side of the river bank and capturing the emotion perfectly. The screenplay, dialogues, music, and editing are all seamless and engaging. I loved seeing Shreyas ji , Mahima ji, Anupam Sir, and Satish Ji, Milind Sir shine in their roles - every actor brought their A-game!

Kangana, you’re not just an actor; you’re a true artist and inspiration. Your courage in taking on challenging roles is admirable, and your dedication to your craft is evident in every frame."

Mrunal Thakur also urged everyone to go and watch the film, "If you haven’t seen #Emergency yet, please do yourself a favor and quickly catch it in theaters! It’s a must-watch for every Indian, and I guarantee you’ll leave inspired, motivated, and even a little tearful. Thank you, Kangana and the entire team of Emergency, for creating this masterpiece. I’m so grateful to have experienced it on the big screen!"

She concluded, "P.S Mrs. Indira Gandhi one of the most powerful women in Indian history and now there is Miss Kangana Ranaut one of the most gifted, Talented and courageous Actress of Indian cinema!"

In the end, Mrunal Thakur dropped a pic of the crew of "Emergency" hard at work. "It takes courage to have a dream but those who choose to see your dream through their eyes choose love and courage both..", the 'Jersey' actress shared.

