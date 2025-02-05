Have you heard? Kangana Ranaut's one last chance; Priyanka Chopra on finding her prince

A Mumbai court has given Kangana Ranaut “one last chance” to appear before issuing a non-bailable warrant against her. Kangana skipped a mediation meeting to settle her long-standing defamation case with lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar

Kangana Ranaut

One last chance

A Mumbai court has given Kangana Ranaut “one last chance” to appear before issuing a non-bailable warrant against her. Kangana skipped a mediation meeting to settle her long-standing defamation case with lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar. Her advocate, Rizwan Siddiquee, claimed she was attending Parliament, but Akhtar’s advocate, Jay K Bhardwaj, pointed out her repeated absence–nearly 40 key court dates. The court directed the actor’s counsel to file a reply, opposing the warrant. In 2020, Kangana discussed in a TV interview an alleged 2016 meeting with Akhtar, which he denied and filed for defamation.

Beach please

After a busy 2024, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Triptii Dimri has taken a much-deserved break. The actor recently shared a few glimpses from her beach holiday to Maldives. In her Instagram post, she is seen soaking in the sun, relaxing at a beach resort, swimming in the turquoise seas and trying her hand at deep-sea diving. Triptii is now back to work, shooting Vishal Bhardwaj’s yet untitled next.

Kissed a lot of frogs



Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have been happily married for over six years now. She recently opened up that she wouldn’t have married Nick if he was not honest. Priyanka said she had been let down by dishonesty in her previous relationships and hence values honesty in her prospective partner. At the time Chopra and Jonas met, she was 35, while he was 25 years old. In a recent interview Priyanka said, “You have got to kiss a lot of frogs until you find your prince.” Today, Priyanka and Nick are parents to three-year-old Malti Marie.