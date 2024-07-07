Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Enforce 2016 Hawkers Policy’, demands union
Maharashtra: Ratnagiri to get India’s first maritime university spread across 50 acres of land
Maharashtra: Panchavati Express’s coaches detach in Kasara
Mumbai: BMC might trim water supply to shops, offices
Thane: Five kids rescued from Mumbra hill in late-night rescue op
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > MS Dhoni Birthday 2024 Salman Khan wishes kaptaan sahab on his special day fans say This little part is called happiness

MS Dhoni Birthday 2024: Salman Khan wishes 'kaptaan sahab' on his special day, fans say, 'This little part, is called happiness'

Updated on: 07 July,2024 11:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

MS Dhoni Birthday 2024: Bhaijaan Salman Khan dropped a picture from the intimate celebration and wished 'kaptaan sahab' on his special day

MS Dhoni Birthday 2024: Salman Khan wishes 'kaptaan sahab' on his special day, fans say, 'This little part, is called happiness'

In Pic: Salman Khan's wish for MS Dhoni

Listen to this article
MS Dhoni Birthday 2024: Salman Khan wishes 'kaptaan sahab' on his special day, fans say, 'This little part, is called happiness'
x
00:00

Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his birthday on July 7th, and joining him for the celebration was Bollywood's bhaijaan Salman Khan. Taking to his Instagram story, bhaijaan dropped a picture from the intimate celebration and wished 'kaptaan sahab' on his special day.


For the occasion, Khan opted for a black shirt and pants, while the birthday boy was seen in a printed T-shirt paired with trousers. Sharing the picture, Salman Khan wrote, “Happy Birthday Kaptaan Sahab (captain!) @mahi7781.” In a video that has made it to social media, Dhoni was seen feeding Salman a piece of cake, which has made fans go crazy.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)


One fan, while posting the video, wrote, "This part of my life, this little part, is called happiness...". Another fan wrote, "Wow. This is epic. These two people are stars in their fields. Respect." Another fan commented, "After the Ambani bash, Salman attended Dhoni's birthday. So sweet of him. What a nice man." "This is beautiful. Nice friendship. Keep going," wrote one user.

Dhoni's wife Sakshi also posted a cute video from Captain Cool's celebration where she was seen touching his face and enjoying the moment as he cut the birthday cake and fed his love of life.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sakshi Singh (@sakshisingh_r)

Dhoni and Salman were also part of the grand Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony. The duo also danced to Khan's song 'Jumme Ki Raat'. The event was attended by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor, among others.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony featured a performance by Justin Bieber. Many videos and pictures from the event are circulating on social media. Clad in a white shirt, trousers, and a cap, Justin performed some of his iconic tracks like ‘Baby’, ‘Boyfriend’, and ‘Sorry’.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Salman Khan ms dhoni birthday Happy Birthday Entertainment News sakshi dhoni Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK