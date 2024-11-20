Disney's 'Mufasa: The Lion King' will see the biggest stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Babu and Arjun Das coming together across different film industries

'Mufasa: The Lion King', one of the most anticipated cinematic spectacles is all set to roar with a brand-new tale, taking audiences back to the journey of Mufasa’s rise as the legendary King. This epic saga is already creating waves across India, promising to set records even before its grand release! In a move that has thrilled fans nationwide, we will hear the voices of some of the most celebrated superstars from across the country who have lent their voices to this visual extravaganza.

Mahesh Babu and Arjun Das voice Mufasa in Telugu and Tamil versions

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu as the voice of Mufasa in Hindi and Telugu respectively created a huge buzz and built a massive anticipation for the film. It has just been announced that Tamil actor Arjun Das is the voice of Mufasa in Tamil. The makers know the pulse of the audience and pull the biggest stars from across the country. Along with the voice of Mufasa, the film boasts of the biggest names voicing other key characters in the film across these three languages.



'Mufasa: The Lion King' (Hindi) will see Shah Rukh Khan voicing 'Mufasa', Aryan Khan as 'Simba', AbRam Khan as 'Mufasa' (cub), Sanjay Mishra as 'Pumbaa', Shreyas Talpade as 'Timon', Makarand Deshpande as 'Rafiki' and Meiyang Chang as 'Taka'.

'Mufasa: The Lion King' (Tamil) will see Arjun Das as 'Mufasa', Ashok Selvan as 'Taka', ⁠Robo Shankar as 'Pumbaa', ⁠Singam Puli as 'Timon', ⁠VTV Ganesh as 'young Rafiki' and ⁠M. Nasser as 'Kiros'.

'Mufasa: The Lion King' (Telugu) will see Superstar Mahesh Babu as 'Mufasa', '⁠Brahmanandam' as 'Pumbaa', Ali as 'Timon', ⁠'Satyadev' as Taka, ⁠ Ayyappa P Sharma as 'Kiros'.



Prepare to be awestruck as the legendary tale of the jungle returns, voiced by some of India’s most celebrated stars. This time audiences will witness Mufasa’s legacy roar across the nation like never before.

More about 'Mufasa: The Lion King'

'Mufasa: The Lion King' enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, introducing an orphaned cub called Mufasa, a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline—and their expansive journey alongside an extraordinary group of misfits. The all-new feature film is directed by Barry Jenkins.



Disney’s 'Mufasa: The Lion King' will be released in Indian cinemas on 20th December 2024, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.