Mugdha Godse to be paired opposite Anurag Kashyap in 'File 323’

Updated on: 25 November,2022 01:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

While the film is being directed by the debutant Karthik K, it is being readied for a theatrical release in 2023

After having made a name for herself in Bollywood, actress Mugdha Godse recently took the entrepreneurial plunge by launching her own brand of saree under the brand name ‘Saaree Mood’. That doesn’t mean Bollywood has taken a backseat for her. She has just signed the dotted lines of the Anurag Kashyap and Suniel Shetty starrer ‘File 323’.


The film, which is touted to be a ‘thriller of sorts’, will star Anurag Kashyap, Suniel Shetty, Esha Gupta, Divya Dutta and others. Mugdha Godse has been paired opposite Anurag Kashyap.


While the film is being directed by the debutant Karthik K, it is being readied for a theatrical release in 2023.

