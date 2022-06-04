Mumbai adds mood to murder mystery

After elaborate schedule in Darjeeling, Kareena and director Ghosh to kick off Mumbai leg of The Devotion of Suspect X next week

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan spent the summer in the picturesque locales of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, as she shot for the screen adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X with co-stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Now, the trio have returned to Mumbai for the next leg of the murder mystery. It is heard that director Sujoy Ghosh has set the stage for a three-week schedule in the city.

A source reveals, “Over this week, the team did workshops for certain key sequences. The shoot will begin next week at Mehboob Studios in Bandra, where the production design team has built a set. While Sujoy has lined up mostly indoor scenes for this stint, some crucial portions will be shot outdoors.” Ghosh is keen to wrap up the movie before the Mumbai monsoon hits its peak in July.



Ghosh, Ahlawat and Varma

