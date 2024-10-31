Mumbai’s iconic theatre IMAX Wadala, which shut down last year, to reopen on Nov 15; swanky avatar includes 4K XT laser system and five-channel audio system

The theatre was acquired by Big Cinemas in 2012, followed by Carnival Cinemas in 2014. Pic/X

Listen to this article Mumbai's IMAX Wadala to reopen on November 15th with state-of-the-art technology x 00:00

In early 2023, IMAX Wadala shut its doors after a 21-year run, thus bringing down the curtain on India’s first IMAX theatre. One-and-a-half years on, cinephiles in Mumbai have a reason to cheer. mid-day has learnt that the iconic theatre in Wadala is set to reopen, in a swankier avatar, on November 15 tentatively. The property will house four screens, including the iconic dome, which will again be the star attraction.



At the Comic Con 2024 exhibition in April, IMAX Corporation and Miraj Entertainment announced their partnership, which would see three IMAX screens being installed across the country. Following months of renovation, the Wadala multiplex will soon be unveiled with a new laser projection system and a five-channel audio system. An industry insider tells us that one of its prominent features will be the 4K XT laser system that will be employed in the dome. “The 4K XT laser system relies on a specialised laser projection mechanism that produces 4,000 pixels horizontally, enhancing brightness, colour accuracy, and contrast. The result is a more dynamic image on screen. This approach reduces the digital haze, which is often visible in traditional digital projectors,” says the source.

All four screens in the theatre will boast a five-channel audio system. The source explains, “This system includes a series of strategically placed speakers to surround the audience with directional sound, offering clarity and depth. While some IMAX theatres in the city may employ a 12-channel set-up, the five-channel configuration delivers a notable level of immersion.”

The idea is to bring back the lost glory of IMAX Wadala, which had become a part of the cityscape since its launch. The theatre was popular in its early years—from excited moviegoers watching their favourite films in the dome, to Tom Cruise hosting a special screening of Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol in 2011. However, the footfall dwindled over the years, and the theatre was acquired by Big Cinemas in 2012 and then by Carnival Cinemas in 2014.

Even while the doors to the multiplex will be thrown open this month, it is heard that the hard launch will be with the December release of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule. The source adds, “The first two weeks will be test runs, but the theatre is prepping for Pushpa 2, Chhaava and other major December releases, all the way up to Varun Dhawan’s Baby John.”

Watch it better

The city is home to several IMAX theatres, with Lower Parel and Malad being some of the locations. In addition to these multiplexes, the iconic Eros Cinema near Churchgate was reopened this year as a modern IMAX venue.