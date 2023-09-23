Mumbai: Not just trains, you will soon catch a movie at these stations!

In attempt to generate revenue, CR plans to rent land at 4 stations to temporary dome cinemas

The IMAX Wadala. The stations where you could soon watch a movie at such a dome theatre are Dombivli, Khopoli, Igatpuri and Juchandra. File pic

You may soon be able to watch a movie in a dome cinema at four stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). A new idea for generating revenue by utilising free land could see temporary dome cinema theatres on Central Railway (CR)station premises. Four stations in and around Mumbai division, Dombivli, Khopoli, Igatpuri and Juchandra, are in the race.

“We have invited bids for setting up and operating pre-fabricated cine domes at Dombivli, Khopoli, Juchandra and Igatpuri stations under a non-fare revenue (NFR) earning model. The proposed cine domes will be full-fledged theatres to showcase movies, including latest releases, documentaries and other content, along with meals/snacks/beverages for visitors. However, no permanent structure will be allowed. The cine domes will be manned by the parties who will set it up at their own cost, and crowd management shall also be the sole responsibility of the party,” an official said.

“The party will set up a pre-fabricated cine dome as per the location’s requirement. For this purpose, they will need to submit a detailed layout plan for necessary approvals beforehand. The total area available around each of these stations is 5,000 square feet for the dome,” the official added.

The reserve price per annum for the locations is Rs 47,85,400 for Dombivli, Rs 35,82,000 for Juchandra, Rs 17,10,400 for Igatpuri and Rs 23,31,100 for Khopoli. CR will at first rent the spaces for a year.

This is basically a non-fare revenue monetisation service, being provided to improve overall commuting experience and at the same time generate

revenue for Railways.

5,000sq.ft

Area at each station for the dome cinema

Fast train halts change for Ganpati fest

Considering the heavy rush at Charni Road station due to Ganpati immersion on September 28, it has been decided that all Churchgate-bound fast trains which run during the peak period, from 5 pm to 8.30 pm, will be provided halts at all stations between Mumbai Central and Churchgate, including Charni Road. Normally, during evening peak hours, these services do not halt between Mumbai Central and Churchgate.

Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, said in order to reduce congestion at platforms, all slow line trains, between 5 pm and 10 pm on September 28 going towards Churchgate, will not halt at platform No. 2 of Charni Road station. Hence, there will be no train available during this period from Platform No. 2 at Charni Road station.

Eight midnight specials

Western Railway has decided to run eight Ganpati Special local trains on the midnight of September 28, 29 between Churchgate and Virar stations.