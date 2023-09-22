The MMRDA remains fully committed to completing the MTHL project within the stipulated time frame and ensuring its successful integration into the transportation network of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, said Commissioner of MMRDA

Pic/MMRDA

Listen to this article Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project nears completion with 96.60 per cent work done: MMRDA x 00:00

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) project is nearing completion, with 96.60 per cent of the civil work done, according to Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, the Commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The MTHL is a groundbreaking sea bridge spanning 22 kilometers, connecting Mumbai with Navi Mumbai, and it represents a significant infrastructure development in the region.

Dr. Mukherjee conducted a thorough inspection of the project's progress and held a productive meeting with stakeholders. He expressed satisfaction with the project's current status and stated that it is on track for completion. "The project is currently on track, with an impressive completion rate of 96.60 per cent," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special attention to lighting poles installation

"As part of the project, a total of 1,212 lighting poles will be installed, with approximately 20 per cent already in place. These poles are equipped with a Central Control and Monitoring System (CCMS) and have been specifically designed to withstand the challenges of being situated in the deep sea. Notable features of these poles include their suitability for saline environments, corrosion-free polyurethane coating, galvanization to prevent rust and prolong lifespan, structural design to withstand high wind velocities, and uniform illumination throughout the bridge. Additionally, the street lighting poles will be equipped with a Lightning Protection System to safeguard against potential damage caused by lightning," the Commissioner of MMRDA said.

Innovative approach to construction

The MMRDA said that the MTHL project is being implemented in three packages for civil works, with package 4 focusing specifically on the intelligent Transport System (ITS), Automated Toll collection system, and electrical works. The bridge itself showcases the utilization of Orthotropic steel deck (OSD) spans, ranging from 65m to 180m in length - a pioneering application in India.

Enhanced connectivity for Mumbai

One of the key advantages of the MTHL project is its ability to provide faster connectivity to various important locations, including the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport, JNPT Port, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and Mumbai-Goa Highway. This improved accessibility will not only enhance transportation but also contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of the region.

Optimism for the future

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee expressed his satisfaction with the remarkable progress made thus far. "The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project is a significant milestone in the development of our region. It will not only enhance connectivity but also contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of the area. I am pleased to witness the remarkable progress achieved, and I commend the efforts of all the stakeholders involved in making this project a reality," he said.

The MMRDA remains fully committed to completing the MTHL project within the stipulated time frame and ensuring its successful integration into the transportation network of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, he added.