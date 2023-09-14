Mumbai: MMRDA has tunnel vision

Approves appointment of L&T as contractor to build traffic-free route to improve connectivity between Eastern Freeway and Marine Drive

Existing tunnels of the Eastern Freeway at Chembur. The new tunnel will be part of a 9.23-km corridor that will link the Eastern Freeway’s Orange Gate to the Coastal Road at Marine Drive. File pic/Shadab Khan

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has announced a major milestone in improving Mumbai’s transportation infrastructure. The MMRDA has approved the appointment of Larson & Toubro Ltd as the contractor for the construction of an underground tunnel which will provide a traffic-free route between the Orange Gate on the Eastern Freeway and Marine Drive, enhancing connectivity and reducing travel time.

The project will begin at the end of this year and take three to four years to complete. The Eastern Freeway, connecting Mankhurd to Chembur Junction, and Orange Gate on P D’Mello Road, has significantly improved transportation to south Mumbai. However, the increased traffic at Orange Gate has become a challenge for the Mumbai Port Trust and the Main Post Office square on P D’Mello Marg. To address these issues and create a seamless road-based transit system, the MMRDA will construct a 9.23-km corridor that will link the Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate to the Coastal Road at Marine Drive.

Project contains

The project includes a 6.51-km twin-tube underground tunnel, with each tunnel accommodating 2+2 traffic lanes, 1+1 emergency lanes, and pedestrian walkways. The project entails constructing a viaduct for vehicle access at the Eastern Freeway’s Orange Gate and access roads on both sides of the corridor. The left-side tunnel will pass beneath the sea and resurface after B D Somani Chowk.

The project has been planned after considering the safety of the underground Mumbai Metro Line 3. For this, the depth of the tunnel will be about 40 metres from the ground level, ensuring it doesn't obstruct the central rail or high-rise foundations. Safety measures are paramount, given the project's proximity to heritage sites and densely populated areas in south Mumbai.

Commissioner speak

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, metropolitan commissioner MMRDA, said, “In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the MMRDA is spearheading a range of ambitious projects aimed at enhancing the region’s transportation infrastructure and fostering overall development. These projects are meticulously planned to complement one another, effectively addressing traffic congestion and providing citizens with convenient transportation options.”

The construction of the underground tunnel is a significant step towards improving connectivity between the east and west coasts of south Mumbai. It will complement other major projects in the region, such as the Sewri-Worli elevated connector, Mumbai-Trans Harbour Link, Eastern Freeway, Mumbai Coastal Road project and Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

6.51km

the length of the twin-tube underground tunnel