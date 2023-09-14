On Thursday, MMRDA announced that it appointed M/s. Ritwik Projects Pvt. Ltd. as the contractor for the construction of the car depot at Kasheli for Metro Line 5

Representative image

Listen to this article MMRDA appoints contractor for Metro Line-5 depot work at Kasheli x 00:00

On Thursday, MMRDA announced that it appointed M/s. Ritwik Projects Pvt. Ltd. as the contractor for the construction of the car depot at Kasheli for Metro Line 5. The project has been awarded to them at a quoted amount of Rs. 589,56,02,078, the lowest tender received.

MMRDA is making significant progress in developing all metro corridors. One of these corridors is the 24.9 km stretch of Metro Line 5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan), which is being developed in two phases.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the MMRDA, the construction work for the first phase, covering the 11.9 km route between Thane and Bhiwandi, is nearly 80 percent complete. "The focus now is on completing the remaining foundation and structure works. The construction scope includes implementing a Ballastless Track for the main line and a Ballasted Track for the depot," the MMRDA official statement said.

In order to ensure smooth operations, MMRDA has recently issued a tender for track works, with the goal of starting track operations promptly after completing construction tasks such as erecting girders for the viaduct and station. MMRDA has proposed the construction of the metro car depot for Line 5 at Kasheli, covering approximately 27 hectares of land.

"The car depot at Kasheli for Metro Line 5 is a critical facility for commissioning and maintaining the metro corridors. It serves various functions such as car storage, operations, train parking, minor train repairs, heavy equipment handling and testing, cleaning, and periodic inspections. The depot also plays a key role in inspecting and testing all sub-assemblies, conducting repair testing, and restoring subsystems to their original state. It is equipped to handle heavy components like traction motors, axles, gear cases, and axle boxes, contributing to the efficient maintenance of the metro system," the MMRDA statement read.

The Kasheli metro depot has a parking capacity for approximately 30 cars simultaneously and features several facilities to support its operations.

Dr Sanjaya Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, commented, ”The appointment of a contractor for the construction of the car depot for Metro Line 5 marks an important milestone in the development of this metro corridor. Once completed, this route will provide direct and convenient access to an area that was previously underserved by the suburban railway network. We anticipate that approximately three lakh passengers will utilize this metro route, fostering rapid development in the region."