New parents on the block Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal spent an evening enjoying the Mumbai monsoon, surrounded by their loved ones who arrived to meet their baby girl. The couple turned hosts for seasoned actors Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza, Shabana Azmi, and Tanvi Azmi.

Richa took to Instagram and shared pictures of her little one surrounded by her aunts and wrote, “An evening drenched in rain and love, with piping hot khaalas/maasik and sabudana wadas. I think the tea was too cold for @tanveazmi apologies! How lucky is this little girl to be blessed and touched by the most loving and the very best! How happy is Guddu Pandit! How pampered is the mom! Thank the heavens for bonds like these @urmilamatondkarofficial @azmishabana18 @diamirzaofficial! A big thanks to Dia, for sorting me out… I mean A to Z pregnancy wise! Forever indebted and grateful! Love you all.”

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha announced the arrival of their first child, a daughter. In a joint statement, Richa and Ali confirmed that they welcomed a "healthy baby girl" on July 16.

“We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal,” the couple shared.

Ali also posted his baby girl’s first glimpse on Instagram and wrote, “ Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So Thank you all for your love and blessings.”

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2013 and decided to get married in 2020 during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Richa was last seen as Lajjo in the Netflix series 'Heeramandi'. The series features a star-studded cast, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. The series also stars Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in the roles of the Nawabs.

Ali, on the other hand, was featured in 'Mirzapur' season 3.