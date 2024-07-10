Breaking News
Ali Fazal calls Anurag Basu, Imtiaz Ali 'maddest creators' in heartfelt post

Updated on: 10 July,2024 10:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Dad-to-be Ali Fazal took to his Instagram account on Sunday to post a picture with Anurag Basu and Imtiaz Ali.

Picture Courtesy/Ali Fazal's Instagram account

Actor Ali Fazal, who is currently enjoying the positive public response to the third season of 'Mirzapur,' dropped an appreciation post for filmmakers Anurag Basu and Imtiaz Ali praising them as the 'maddest creators' in the industry.


The dad-to-be took to his Instagram account on Sunday to post a picture with Anurag Basu and Imtiaz Ali.


In the frame, the three can be seen all smiles as they pose for the camera.


Along with the picture, Ali also added a long note, heaping praise on his two favorites.

"Main zara aapse, Aap zara humse... hum sab zara aapse. Two of my favorite maddest creators in the game... BLESSED! @anuragbasuofficial & @imtiazaliofficial," read his caption.

 
 
 
 
 
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was recently seen in 'Mirzapur Season 3.'

The show, which premiered on July 5, also features Pankaj Tripathi, Anjum Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Vijay Varma, and Shweta Tripathi Sharma.

Apart from this, Ali and his wife Richa Chadha's debut production 'Girls Will Be Girls' bagged the Grand Jury Prize for Best Feature at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles 2024. Richa's close friend and Hrithik Roshan's beau, Saba Azad, gave a shoutout to the couple for achieving this milestone.

"Girls Will Be Girls" is produced by Chadha and Fazal's joint venture, Pushing Buttons Studios, in collaboration with Blink Digital and Dolce Vita Films. Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film is a compelling story set in a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. It follows the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother's unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences.

Recently, "Girls Will Be Girls" was screened at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

ali fazal imtiaz ali anurag basu bollywood news Entertainment News

