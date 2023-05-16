Mumbai Police take note of Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma's bike ride sans helmet

In different instances on Monday, actors Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma were seen ditching their luxury cars for a bike ride to beat the traffic

On Monday, actors Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma were seen in the city taking a bike ride without a helmet. This did not go unnoticed by netizens who tagged Mumbai Police in the comment section of the posts demanding action. Mumbai Police has now heard the complaints by netizens and initiated action against the two Hindi film actors. While Amitabh took a lift from a stranger to reach work on time and posted about the same on social media, Anushka took a bike ride with her bodyguard after a roadblock. In both scenarios, neither the actors nor their riders were wearing helmets.

Early on Monday morning, Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle to share a picture of himself riding pillion on a bike. "Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner," he wrote. However, netizens tagged Mumbai Police in the comment section and pointed out how the helmet was missing from the pictures. Mumbai Police has now reacted to one of the comments stating that they have shared the complaint with the traffic branch.

In another post related to Anushka Sharma hopping on a bike on Monday evening, a user tagged Mumbai Police. The official Twitter handle responded to the user and said that the complaint has been shared with the traffic branch.

A paparazzo account posted a video of Anushka opting to take a bike ride instead of waiting for the road to be cleared. Sharing details about the situation, the paparazzo mentioned, "#AnushkaSharma takes a bike ride with her bodyguard Sonu as a tree fell in Juhu and blocked the road she was travelling in Mumbai".

Anushka was seen in khakhi pants and striped shirt and wearing sunglasses with her hair tied in a bun.

