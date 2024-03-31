Mumbai Police turns scene from Kunal Kemmu's 'Madgaon Express' into a road safety lesson, watch

The Mumbai Police's official social media handle has caught the Madgaon Express buzz as they used the comedy film to send across a social message

Still from Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express, a comedic gem from Excel Entertainment, has undoubtedly become one of the most beloved movies of the year. Since its release, the nation has been captivated by its charm. The comedic entertainer raked in an impressive 13.84 crore in its first week at the box office, setting the stage for a successful second week.

As the nation continues to immerse itself in the frenzy of Madgaon Express, the buzz has now reached the corridors of Mumbai Police. Recently, Mumbai Police took to their social media platforms to share a video clip from the film's driving scene, with the intention of spreading awareness about safe driving and traffic rules among the audience.

Accompanying the video, the official social media page of Mumbai Police posted the following caption, *An express trip without a seat belt will land you straight in the hospital.#RoadSafety #WearSeatBelt

'Madgaon Express' has immersed audiences in a vibrant tapestry of laughter and thrilling adventure. With stellar performances by the cast, an engaging storyline, unexpected twists, and memorable punchlines, the film offers pure entertainment for audiences to enjoy on the big screen.

Tell Kunal Kemmu that the laugh riot has come at a time when Bollywood was witnessing a drought of well-made comedies, and he said to mid-day, “I would be speaking out of turn if I said that I wrote the film because comedies weren’t being made. The industry goes through fads. Right now, it’s action; tomorrow, horror might work. If Madgaon Express had released when there were four comedies behind me, people would say, ‘Why do we need one more?’ I am lucky to come at a time when there has been a dearth of comedies. I just wrote a film that made me happy. I would’ve made it whenever I got the opportunity. I’m happy that there has been an appetite for it because if I have cooked food, I want hungry people,” he laughs.

Taglined "Bachpan ke sapne... lag gaye apne," 'Madgaon Express' promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is offering audiences a trip down memory lane in theaters now.