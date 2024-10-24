Makers of reality show Playground give Munawar Faruqui security detail of 40, cancel fan meet-up, amid looming threat after Baba Siddique’s murder

Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui gets 40-strong security, Playground cancels fan meet amid security concerns post Baba Siddique's death

A cloud of fear is hanging over the shoot of some projects in Mumbai. A day after mid-day reported the safety protocols implemented on the sets of Salman Khan’s three projects (Producers go all out to secure Bhai, October 24), we have learnt that security measures have been heightened on the set of Munawar Faruqui’s upcoming show, Playground, as well. This development comes amid the looming threats from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, after Baba Siddique’s murder.

While the comedian has reportedly been provided police security in the wake of the Nationalist Congress Party leader’s assassination on October 12, we’ve heard that Amazon mini TV—which is backing the gaming reality show—also gave Faruqui a 40-member security detail. In addition, the Madh Island set, where the team has been shooting since early October, has been closed to outsiders. “Outsiders have been barred from entering the set.

No one is allowed to meet Munawar without first furnishing their ID to the security team, as only cast and crew members are allowed to visit him. Most members are also living on the premises, thus minimising the chances of new hands on deck. A security team of 10 has been deployed that mans the set on rotation, thus ensuring the safety of the entire unit,” says a source. A fan meet-up with Faruqui was slated for the coming days. The source adds, “Keeping the current scenario in mind, it was cancelled.”